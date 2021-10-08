https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/08/happy-friday-a-photographer-captured-the-magical-moment-a-bird-s-on-don-lemon/
CNN’s Don Lemon, for some reason, tweeted out this photo of him getting s*** on by a bird while walking his dogs earlier today:
Walking my dogs and a bird pooped on my shoulder. They say it’s good luck. Is it? 🍀 Happy Friday! #TGIF pic.twitter.com/k1K2LK6kaU
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) October 8, 2021
Maybe he’s hoping this means he’ll have good luck at his upcoming sexual assault trial?
The sexual assault case against @CNN’s @DonLemon is finally moving forward and could land in court early next year https://t.co/rAZvVpXhYG
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 5, 2021
Anyway, as Don Lemon said, “Happy Friday!” everyone!
***