https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/08/happy-friday-a-photographer-captured-the-magical-moment-a-bird-s-on-don-lemon/

CNN’s Don Lemon, for some reason, tweeted out this photo of him getting s*** on by a bird while walking his dogs earlier today:

Walking my dogs and a bird pooped on my shoulder. They say it’s good luck. Is it? 🍀 Happy Friday! #TGIF pic.twitter.com/k1K2LK6kaU — Don Lemon (@donlemon) October 8, 2021

Maybe he’s hoping this means he’ll have good luck at his upcoming sexual assault trial?

The sexual assault case against @CNN’s @DonLemon is finally moving forward and could land in court early next year https://t.co/rAZvVpXhYG — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 5, 2021

Anyway, as Don Lemon said, “Happy Friday!” everyone!

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

