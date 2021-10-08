https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/08/here-is-urban-meyers-wifes-last-tweet-before-she-deleted-her-twitter-account/

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley, released a statement on Thursday in response to the video of her husband grinding on a woman at his restaurant in Ohio saying, “We all make mistakes-we are all sinners” and “If you think you’re aren’t? Then cast the first stone.” From NBC News:

In a statement shared on Twitter, Shelley Meyer thanked her followers who supported her, but added the post would be her last on the social media platform because of the “hate, vitriol, slander, trash” that was directed toward her. “We all make mistakes-we are all sinners,” she wrote. “If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.”

And then she nuked her account with this last tweet:

We would like an explanation of the flamingo emojis:

Can someone explain the flamingo emojis — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 7, 2021

The woman in the video, identified as 24-year-old Cayman Nebraska, now faces an investigation by her employer regarding what went down:

The mother of the 24-year-old woman who was videotaped and photographed with Urban Meyer last week said she is worried about her daughter’s wellbeing. https://t.co/Nbx8QVW2no — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 8, 2021

From USA Today:

“(She) can’t even go anywhere,” the mother told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s ruining her life is what it’s doing. I’m worried for her emotional status right now.” USA TODAY Sports is not identifying the woman or her mother because they have been the subject of backlash despite not having made any public statements yet. New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company where the woman works, said Thursday it is conducting an internal investigation into the incident that took place Friday.

There are also unconfirmed reports on Twitter suggesting the two might have met before:

The STREETS are saying Urban Meyer and Cayman Nebraska have known each other for a minute that is why he was comfortable getting that lap dance and digging for gold. Here are the details of how they know each other and more photos of her https://t.co/u2KlIxphC3 pic.twitter.com/CFxs8nY1Kn — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) October 6, 2021

And:

I love Urban Meyer acting like Cayman Nebraska is some rando. She isn’t. They met well before he went under center Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/utodtXty1E — Lee Weatherly (@LeeWeatherly) October 5, 2021

Tim Tebow, who played for Meyer at the University of Florida, got emotional when talking about the situation and said this has been “one of the hardest times of his life” and his “heart was hurting for Miss Shelley”:

.@TimTebow shares the advice he gave Urban Meyer. “When I first saw and heard about what happened, my heart was hurting for Miss Shelley. … Coach shared with me that [this has been] one of the hardest times of his life.” pic.twitter.com/Rqn9q5vH8L — First Take (@FirstTake) October 8, 2021

***

