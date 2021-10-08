https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/08/holy-sht-bill-melugin-video-shows-tracer-rounds-from-suspected-cartel-machine-gun-being-fired-from-mexico-into-the-us/

Back in March, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the Biden administration’s goal was a “safe, legal, and orderly immigration system” that kept the border secure and safe.

Fast forward about seven months and this is the kind of thing that’s happening at the border:

Melugin also reports that most actions being taken against people entering the U.S. illegally are because of Texas officials, not the federal government:

Has anybody alerted “border czar” Kamala Harris about this so she can head somewhere else that’s far from the huge problems at the border?

Riiiight.

Biden’s disapproval rating on the border issue isn’t 67 percent for nothing! Frankly the disapproval should be much higher since what we’ve seen at the border was entirely Biden’s doing:

