Back in March, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the Biden administration’s goal was a “safe, legal, and orderly immigration system” that kept the border secure and safe.

Fast forward about seven months and this is the kind of thing that’s happening at the border:

NEW: “Holy sh*t!”

We witnessed tracer rounds from a suspected cartel machine gun being fired from Mexico into the U.S. early this morning while we were embedded with the TX National Guard in Roma, TX. Soldiers tell us the rounds went above one of their observation posts. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/wJrcDF885r — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

It’s unclear if this was from a cartel gunfight, a form of intimidation to the soldiers, or just indiscriminate shooting. There was a larger volley before this one, but I didn’t get my phone out in time. Soldiers believe it was a M240 machine gun or potentially a PKM. Thoughts? — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

Melugin also reports that most actions being taken against people entering the U.S. illegally are because of Texas officials, not the federal government:

After having covered the border for about 5 months straight now…an observation. It’s unimaginable what the situation would be like if Texas DPS and the National Guard weren’t deployed. The Feds do not have even remotely close to the manpower needed to handle this surge. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

In many areas, like Roma last night, Border Patrol has to rely on Texas resources to apprehend migrants first, then hand them off to federal custody for processing. There were zero BP agents we saw on the front line at the river’s edge. Not their fault. They are overwhelmed. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

Has anybody alerted “border czar” Kamala Harris about this so she can head somewhere else that’s far from the huge problems at the border?

But the border is closed and under control! #LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/0f7MSPkjap — Jeanne Wardrop (@Jeanne_Meanne) October 8, 2021

Riiiight.

This situation is way out of control https://t.co/xIGHLFVVKj — Denise (@deniseesposit13) October 8, 2021

Biden’s disapproval rating on the border issue isn’t 67 percent for nothing! Frankly the disapproval should be much higher since what we’ve seen at the border was entirely Biden’s doing:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

