https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/08/i-cant-stop-laughing-kamala-harris-appears-to-have-been-slightly-over-coached-on-likability/

Last month it was reported that the office of Kamala Harris would be expanding its team of senior advisers in an attempt to help the VP when it comes to public relations and likability.

The new advisers might have done a little too much coaching if these videos of Harris speaking to a group of students about the Space Council are any indication:

What the hell did I just watch? pic.twitter.com/mj6cM2wDIr — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 8, 2021

One more:

I saw this, so now you have to pic.twitter.com/1108rDXCZl — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 8, 2021

Oh my.

Dear god her people have guided her too far in the opposite direction. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) October 8, 2021

Just a little! And Harris is talking to the students like they’re three years old.

If they’re trying to make the VP more likable, this ain’t it. https://t.co/UV4l8YgXKq — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 8, 2021

She’s been slightly over-coached.

It continues … 😂😂😂😂😂 I can’t stop laughing. https://t.co/i0AGG0zA5n — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 8, 2021

Minutes before this was filmed… pic.twitter.com/ShluJ38kIl — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 8, 2021

It almost looks like the solution to the likeability problem was “gummies… lots of gummies!”

Why is she talking to the kids like they’re stupid? https://t.co/ytjgv7OzNo — Stephen Gaskins, Jr. (@stevegaskinsjr) October 8, 2021

In Harris’ defense, that’s how the Biden administration talks to everybody.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

