https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-homeowner-lawn-sprinkler-booby-trap

It doesn’t quite pack the wallop of Clint Eastwood’s “get off my lawn” growl from the movie “Gran Torino,” but one homeowner weary of people cutting across his beloved lawn decided to take a less-direct approach to keeping trespassers at bay — and folks are getting a kick out of the results, Yahoo Life reported.

What are the details?

The outlet said a friend of TikTok user Thomas Lyons noticed people taking shortcuts across his lawn instead of using the sidewalk.

The solution? “When people won’t stop cutting across your lawn set up an automatic sprinkler,” said the caption of one of the videos Lyons shared from his friend’s security videos.

When trespassers get too close, on comes the sprinkler:

Here’s another that includes a nifty accompanying alarm:

It looks to be doing the trick, as each clip shows trespassers hit with water in the middle of their deeds and then dutifully high-tailing it.

Check out this before-and-after clip:

@tgunz81 More lawn pirates! Asked nicely everyday to stay off the lawn but people just keep coming. #Lawnpirates #Lawnmageddon #Funny #Sprinklers

All three videos as of Friday afternoon have received more than 47 million views combined.

And Yahoo Life said TikTokers are loving the homeowner’s solution:

“I love this level of pettiness,” one user wrote, according to the outlet. “It’s your lawn, so do as you wish.”

“I was raised to never walk in someone’s yard, especially a stranger’s,” another commenter said, Yahoo Life noted.

“Anyone who’s hating has never spent time keeping grass alive,” another user declared, the outlet said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

