https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/575933-idaho-gop-official-says-he-is-sending-mike-lindell-bill-for-election

An Idaho GOP official said Thursday he is sending MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a bill for the state’s election audit after the Trump ally alleged there was widespread fraud.

Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told the Idaho Statesman that the bill could be around $6,500 but that it will be another two weeks until the total amount is determined.

“Why not try and get Lindell to reimburse the state for having to refute his false claim?” Houck told the newspaper, adding that his office is “looking into” its options if Lindell refuses to pay the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houck first announced the move in a CNN interview on Thursday.

The remarks come a week after Houck released a statement discrediting Lindell’s election fraud claims.

Lindell alleged in a document called “The Big Lie” said that all 44 counties in the state electronically switched votes from former President TrumpDonald Trump Trump urges GOP senators to vote against McConnell debt deal On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate slowly walks back from debt disaster Administration confirms it will restore national monuments to pre-Trump boundaries MORE to President Biden Joe BidenArkansas lawmakers advance bill prohibiting businesses from demanding workers’ vaccine status Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate slowly walks back from debt disaster MORE.

“Once we had the document in hand, we immediately believed there was something amiss,” said Houck. “This document alleged electronic manipulation in all 44 counties. At least 7 Idaho counties have no electronic steps in their vote counting processes.”

Butte, Camas and Bonner County were audited after Lindell’s false claim received attention. All audits showed the accuracy of the election, with the secretary of state’s office saying Saturday that there was a 0.1 percent margin of error across the counties, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The Hill has reached out to Houck and Lindell for comment.

Trump won Idaho, a solidly Republican state, in the 2020 presidential election with 63.8 percent of the vote. Idaho has four electoral votes.

Lindell has not acknowledged that Biden won the presidential election, instead continuing to falsely claim there was fraud in multiple states that changed the results of the election.

An Alabama official recently dismissed a claim by Lindell that 100,000 votes were switched from Trump to Biden in that state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

