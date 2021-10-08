https://thehill.com/policy/finance/576031-omar-pressley-to-biden-deliver-on-your-promise-to-cancel-student-debt

Rep. Ilhan OmarIlhan OmarThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Democrats to scale back agenda Who’s the boss? Pelosi’s legacy sealed after kowtowing to ‘the Squad’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets Democrats’ stalemate in season opener MORE (D-Minn.) called on President Biden Joe BidenArkansas lawmakers advance bill prohibiting businesses from demanding workers’ vaccine status Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate slowly walks back from debt disaster MORE to release to the public information he previously requested from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Miguel CardonaFlorida Board of Education approves sanctions on eight school districts over coronavirus mandates Watch live: Education, HHS secretaries testify on school reopenings The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble MORE regarding his legal authority to cancel student loan debt.

The call came in a letter led by Omar addressed to Biden and Cardona on Friday.

Omar and other lawmakers asked that the information be released to the public by Oct. 22, saying “the time has come” since White House chief of staff Ron Klain Ron KlainBiden presses companies to get ahead of vaccine mandate Activists take fake bones to Klain’s home to highlight vaccine demands ‘Only the Rich Can Play’ documents how Republican program to help the poor didn’t MORE said months earlier that the administration was looking to produce a memo on Biden’s legal authority on the issue in a matter of weeks.

“He asked his secretary of Education, who’s just been on the job a few weeks, once he got on the job to have his department prepare a memo on the president’s legal authority, and hopefully we’ll see that in the next few weeks,” Klain said in an interview at the time. “And then he’ll look at that legal authority, he’ll look at the policy issues around that, and he’ll make a decision.”

In their letter, the lawmakers note the clock has been ticking “with over six months having passed since that interview” and only four months until a moratorium on student debt payments instated during the pandemic is expected to expire.

“The time has come to release the memo and deliver on your promise to cancel student debt,” the lawmakers wrote.

Since coming into office, Biden’s administration has canceled billions in student debt, but only in certain cases. For instance, $1.1 billion in debt was canceled recently for borrowers who attended the now-defunct ITT under the current “borrower defense to repayment” program after officials said the institution misled students about grant aid.

During his campaign, Biden said he would eliminate student debt for borrowers who come from a family making less than $125,000 and went to a public university.

“You get all these degrees and you get all this debt, and you get in a position where you can’t get a job because no one is hiring, or they’re hiring at very low wages … I’m going to eliminate your student debt if you come from a family [making less] than $125,000 and went to a public university,” he said in October 2020.

Biden has also previously said he was “prepared to write off $10,000” in student loan debt, though many in his party have called on him to cancel up to $50,000.

But there are disagreements within his party on whether he has the power to forgive federal student loans.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse to vote Tuesday on debt limit hike On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Senate slowly walks back from debt disaster House Democrats urge leaders to keep housing in reconciliation bill MORE (D-Calif.) said in July that Biden doesn’t have the legal authority to unilaterally cancel federal student loans.

“He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power,” Pelosi has said. “That would best be an act of Congress.”

But a number of progressives have pushed back on that notion, insisting the power to do so also falls squarely within Biden’s authority.

“This authority is already being put to use, as it is currently being used to cancel the interest owed on all federally-held student loans. Now it is time for you to honor your campaign pledge and use this authority to cancel all student debt,” lawmakers wrote in their letter to Biden on Friday.

“With a single signature, you can improve the economy, create new jobs, transform the lives of 45 million Americans, narrow the racial wealth gap, and maintain the trust of voters,” they wrote.

“Even during times of economic normalcy, student debt is a policy failure,” they added. “Turning student debt payments back on in the middle of a pandemic is an act of policy failure. Cancelling student debt is both the morally right and economically sound thing to do.”

Omar was joined by more than a dozen Democratic colleagues in signing the letter.

They include Reps. Earl Blumenauer Earl BlumenauerMilestone bill would bar imports linked to forest destruction First new congressional map approved in Oregon after 2020 Census Progressives push for fossil subsidy repeal in spending bill MORE (Ore.), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Cori Bush Cori BushSanders alums launch progressive firm New HUD rule aimed at preventing evictions from public housing Missouri inmate executed despite pleas from Pope, lawmakers MORE (Mo.), Yvette Clarke Yvette Diane ClarkeLawmakers advocate for establishment of standalone House and Senate cyber panels Frederica Wilson rails against Haitian deportation flights, calls treatment ‘inhumane’ Democratic anger grows over treatment of Haitian migrants MORE (N.Y.), Danny K. Davis (Ill.), Adriano Espaillat Adriano de Jesus Espaillat CabralDemocrats grasping at straws on immigration Former Bad Boy rapper turned politician meets with US lawmakers Biden’s embrace of Trump-era border policy frustrates Democrats MORE (N.Y.), Jesús G. “Chuy” García (Ill.), Jimmy Gomez Jimmy GomezDemocrats steamroll toward showdown on House floor Warren, Bush offer bill to give HHS power to impose eviction moratorium Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress MORE (Calif.), Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenDeportations of Haitians spark concerns over environmental refugees The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Gears begin to shift in Congress on stalled Biden agenda Proposed Texas map adds two new congressional districts to Austin, Houston MORE (Texas), Jahana HayesJahana HayesKatie Hill launches effort to protect Democratic majority in House Bipartisan lawmakers highlight COVID-19 impact on mental health, addiction Overnight Health Care: White House acknowledges it will fall short of July 4 vaccine goal | Fauci warns of ‘localized surges’ in areas with low vaccination rates | Senate Finance leader releases principles for lowering prescription drug prices MORE (Conn.), Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalA proud year for Biden and progressives Manchin’s ‘red line’ on abortion splits Democrats Biden indicates he would sign reconciliation bill with Hyde amendment MORE (Wash.), Carolyn B. Maloney (N.Y.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBlack Virginia lawmakers criticize Republicans over flyers depicting them as puppets Eroding congressional support for Israel is cause for alarm Sanders alums launch progressive firm MORE (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyBiden’s Red Queen justice: How he destroyed both the investigation and the reputation of border agents Holding back on defensive systems for Israel could have dangerous consequences Warren, Bush offer bill to give HHS power to impose eviction moratorium MORE (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibWho’s the boss? Pelosi’s legacy sealed after kowtowing to ‘the Squad’ Democratic civil war hits new heights Progressive Democrats seek to purge the term ‘moderate’ MORE (Mich.), and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton Eleanor Holmes NortonSupreme Court declines to hear dispute over DC representation in Congress The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by National Industries for the Blind – Tight security for Capitol rally; Biden agenda slows Security forces under pressure to prevent repeat of Jan. 6 MORE (D.C.),

