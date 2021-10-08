https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616192502817c57bc71ccac8
The American people are no longer playing along with the tyrannical dictates of school boards who have overstepped their duties. This time it’s one angry…
A female officer with Victoria Police, who served for 16 years, has resigned in protest against the use of police to enforce Covid-19 rules, saying in an interview that a “great majority” of her colle…
Growing up in Alabama, Anderson East wrote and performed his first song for his seventh-grade talent show. The Grammy-nominee is now out with his fourth studio album, “Maybe We Never Die.” East joins …
A Maryland family has filed what they say is the first of many lawsuits against major bio-technology and medical firms. The descendants of Henrietta Lacks say cells harvested from their mother decades…
The opportunity to make big money in cryptocurrency is attracting huge investments to industrial-scale bitcoin mining, with thousands of supercomputers and an enormous energy demand, so much so that s…