https://www.oann.com/iranian-foreign-minister-says-iran-will-continue-to-send-fuel-products-to-lebanon/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=iranian-foreign-minister-says-iran-will-continue-to-send-fuel-products-to-lebanon



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian attends a press conference after his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

October 8, 2021

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Iran will continue sending fuel products to Lebanon in the future and hopes an agreement will be struck between the two countries for that purpose, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday.

The Iran-backed Lebanese Shi’ite Hezbollah group has been coordinating Iranian fuel shipments for Lebanon since August as shortages spread amidst economic meltdown.

Amirabdollahian made his comments at a news conference in Beirut. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said the Iranian shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

