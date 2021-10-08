https://noqreport.com/2021/10/08/its-time-to-attack-doctors/

Editor’s Commentary: Politicians, generally speaking, are both manipulators and people who are easily manipulated. These weaknesses are inherent in the majority of people who successfully run for public office at the higher levels. We expect them to do what’s politically expedient. We expect them to lie.

Unfortunately, the same characteristics can be found in modern day journalists. The only difference is that politicians know they’re lying and are okay with it, while most journalists gaslight themselves into believing that their lies are simply variations of the truth and are therefore acceptable.

Doctors are not supposed to be manipulators, nor are they supposed to be easily manipulated. This is why they’re more trusted than politicians. That trust granted to them is why they’re the tip of the spear for the Covid-19 vaccine push. But they’re being manipulated and they’re becoming the manipulators in this whole conspiracy. Unlike politicians and journalists, they have no excuse for subverting the truth.

Before anyone gets too tweaked over the headline of this article, I am NOT advocating physical attacks against doctors, nor am I advocating breaking the law in any way. The attacks that must be leveled against doctors should target their credibility as well as the sense of righteousness they hold. They must be held accountable for actively and willingly participating in the lie. They know better, which makes their offenses even more heinous than politicians’ and journalists’.

Some, including Tessa Lena who wrote the article below, will say that doctors who do not wholeheartedly believe in universal vaccinations are being forced to comply out of fear of losing their careers. It’s a valid point, but let’s not dismiss the fact that they’re still willfully misleading their patients. The fact that many if not most have been coerced into going along with The Great Reset agenda does not take away from the choice they’ve made remain quiet. Careers are important and supporting oneself and one’s family is honorable, but how far are people allowed to go before job security becomes overshadowed by the harm they’re doing?

In my view, pushing vaccines onto children, those with natural immunity, and those who are otherwise healthy is not acceptable for a medical professional. Forcing those who do not wish to be injected is definitely a bridge too far for medical professionals who should be the supreme advocates for medical freedom.

Pushing back may jeopardize their careers, but it is not okay to do great physical harm to one’s patients just to keep the paychecks coming in. At best, they know the vaccines aren’t necessary for a majority of the population. They also know they’re not working anywhere near how vaccines are supposed to work. Public data shows them that there are risks of severe adverse reactions including death. Knowing all of this, how can they continue to go along with the agenda?

It’s time to challenge doctors. It’s time to shame them. They do not have the excuse of stupidity that shields politicians and journalists. They’re supposed to be the ones who are giving proper medical advice and there’s nothing proper about forced vaccinations. This is why it’s time to contact doctors and let them know that we are angry with their obeisance to the powers-that-be. We are aware of their lies and we demand that they start telling the truth immediately. They cannot be allowed to take the physician’s pass on criticism just because they’ll lose their jobs if they tell the truth. We’re all making sacrifices in these troubling times. Doctors cannot be allowed to do harm and get away with it. They swore an oath.

This article by Tessa is one that goes against our standard editorial preferences. I like stories that get to the point. This one takes a lengthy path but the payoff is well worth it. It’s a bit more new-age than I normally like, but read it from a Biblical perspective and it all still makes perfect sense. Here’s Tessa…

On Algorithm, Soul and Medical Sovereignty

If we are not careful, the automation of mental labor, by changing the nature and focus of intellectual endeavor, may end up eroding one of the foundations of culture itself: our desire to understand the world. ~ Nicholas Carr, ‘The Glass Cage’ All men make mistakes, but a good man yields when he knows his course is wrong and repairs the evil. The only crime is pride. ~ Sophocles, ‘Antigone’

This story is about medical freedom and physicians’ professional sovereignty during COVID. It is also about the emotional roots of algorithmic hunger and what we can do.

In his 2014 book, Nicholas Carr wrote1 about the effects of automation on different industries, including aviation and medicine. He described how over time, too much dependency on automation could lead to deskilling of trained professionals and a loss of their cognitive autonomy.

He also warned that in medicine, too much reliance on the algorithm could curb physicians’ professional sovereignty by legal means and create a world in which the doctors would be forced to follow a one-size-fits-all computer-generated script even if it contradicted their own professional experience and intuition.

Today it makes so much sense but when the book came out, it was still “philosophy” to me, a conversation about crazy things over a glass of wine. At the time, I was more familiar with how Big Tech was eating artists.2 I found the medical references fascinating, logical and ominous — but not immediately threatening.

Little did I know that in just a few years, the Algorithm would march into the gates of Big Medicine in heavy boots, and that human beings in need of medical care would be transformed into little corporate soldiers — much like two decades prior, we were all transformed into little corporate soldiers under the heavy boot of the TSA commanders at the airport. Top-down change is all about shifting our perception!

Now, let us step back and ponder the emotional roots of the algorithm crave. There are many players in the game today — and greed, and geopolitics, and the global Great Reset3 — but before all that shaped up and became visible to the eye, there was something else. Before the Man developed a fascination with mechanical control, something needed to happen inside the head.

There are different modes of interacting with reality. In one mode, everything alive is subjective, and every interaction is a relationship. A human being’s interaction with nature is a relationship. Interactions with other people are relationships that require creative energy. Interactions with the spiritual mystery of life is a relationship.

There is no formula for anything, and one has to constantly maintain meaningful relationships and make intelligent and spiritually sound choices in order to live well. It’s a constant dance. There is a sense of free participation in the dance of life and an inevitable sense gratitude because everything that exists is ultimately a gift.

Of course, this mode of living requires everyone to possess and exercise full agency, and it also requires trust. It is a lot of fun to live this way and interact with others in a creative manner because one gets to exercise every bit of one’s soul and be a full adult. It’s fun. But like any fun, it comes with responsibility and requires focus and putting in the work.

What happens if something important breaks on the inside and one loses one’s faith in the wisdom of the universe? What happens if one becomes distrustful of other people’s wisdom or develops a hunger to control one’s fellow citizens with a whip? What happens if one forgets that the “fun” mode of governing is a dance and a service (which could be tiresome) and not a one-sided feast of power?

Then one forgets how to dance and starts desiring the algorithm in order to control one’s surroundings and quell one’s anxiety. When the grounding emotional circuitry breaks, one starts assuming that other people are as broken and untrustworthy as the person himself.

And then the broken individual feels the need to develop “rules” for others to establish “predictability” and keep things under control. It’s all neurotic — but then, if he manages to interest others in this curious experiment or succeeds at scaring them, we end up with a world in which Eric Schmidt of Google and Klaus Schwab of the WEF decide what’s “good for us,” as we comply. We end up with a dictatorship of the people who forgot how to dance.

I believe that in some existential way, what’s happening right now is a result of that one day in the old village when that one guy succeeded at tricking or scaring everybody else out of their innate sense of self-love and self-trust. It’s that one day, many centuries later. And I feel that perhaps, we can revisit that choice, knowing what we know today.

We can decide, today, to trust ourselves and the universe and to stand by our instincts. We can make the move and forgive the confusions of the past and leave them behind. We can reach out to the universe, ask for help and guidance, and pray for healing and love from the heart. We can pray as free participants of the dance, not as scared servants.

We can dance with the universe and permit ourselves to be guided by our hearts, not by fear. We have plenty of opportunity right now to make good choices. Plenty. We are not helpless.

What does this philosophy have to do with the COVID tyranny and the state of medicine? Well, everything, really. It has everything to do with the mess we are in today. We are in a spiritual battle, and I think that the reason this Great Reset showed up is so that we can remember who we have always been and resist with courage. It’s an opportunity to fight for our dignity with grace.

Let me tell a personal story about hospital care. A couple of years before the pandemic, I looked over a family member who was a patient in a New York hospital. It was a very good hospital — and yes, the surgeons and the primary physicians were amazing and very skilled and probably saved my family member’s life, for which I am very grateful.

But the rest of it was blatantly frightening. The nurses didn’t follow the basic rules of hygiene, a doctor on duty didn’t know how to turn on a heart monitor, devices didn’t work as designed, one floor didn’t talk to another, and if I didn’t hawk over everything 24/7 making sure no harm was done, God knows what would have happened. I was in disbelief.

And then when 2020 happened and things got weird, I started researching the state of American medicine in-depth, and wow. In a 2013 Journal of Patient Safety4 article, the authors estimated that around 400,000 premature deaths per year were possibly associated with preventable harm in hospitals.

And according to a 2015 article in Consumer Reports,5 “Every year an estimated 648,000 people in the U.S. develop infections during a hospital stay, and about 75,000 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” That’s just infections. Before any COVID. Wow.

Come 2020, and under the guise of a “health response,” the expectations for patient and elder dignity were smashed like the windows of expensive stores in SOHO. Like dignity didn’t matter anymore. Like the Machine got mad. Like we were no longer human, and all that mattered was a march toward whatever we were flattening at the time, along with our “old normal” standards.

We’ve heard of elders locked inside the nursing homes like prisoners, completely betrayed by the state (my heart!) We’ve heard of people practically murdered by ventilator. We’ve heard of people dying alone without proper medical care. We’ve heard of bans on physician-prescribed treatments and social media censorship. We’ve heard of patients forced to hire lawyers6 to be allowed doctor-prescribed medications — which fortunately seemed to help in their case.

There was so much strangeness and abuse that it will take many history books and many mothers’ screams to describe it after the fact. But sure, we are in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” and the blame is on the ignorant peasants and their horse dewormer. My heart!

Last year, in an explosive interview, the whistleblower nurse Erin Marie Olszewski7 talked about the horrors she’d witnessed at the famous Elmhurst Hospital in New York in spring 2020. In a normal world, there would have been a massive public outcry, a big investigation, a call for truth. But her story was met with the sound of crickets in the mainstream media. It was almost as if it was not about our health… Did people’s hearts turn into stone?

Not only was there no investigation into the reported horrors, what eventually developed was an effective gag order on doctors and scientists whose independent medical opinion went against the official #science. Evidently, there is only one science now — #thescience. #Thescience is always correct, and anyone who disagrees with it is a spreader of dangerous misinformation. A little stalinesque but hey.

Speaking of gag orders, this past summer, the Federation of State Medical Boards warned that “physicians and other healthcare professionals could be at risk of losing their medical licenses if they spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on social media, online and in the media.”8

And as we have it today, there is no way for an unsuspecting starry-eyed patient to know if his physician’s advice is based on said physician’s actual medical opinion or his fear of losing his job. It is as if we are in a town of betrayers, and only the brave ones have the courage to speak the truth!

I’d like to end the story with an interview with Dr. Venu Julapalli,9 a brilliant, loving Texas physician who is suing the Medical Staff at the Houston Methodist Hospital over the way they forced the vaccine mandates.

And just like Dr. Julapalli says in the interview, there is no medicine without love, and “COVID measures” were merely a catalyst in a long-standing war on independent physicians’ sovereignty. To that I would add that it is also a war of the Algorithm on the right of our beautiful and powerful subjectivity to exist.

If that war is lost by the people in the field of medicine, it is the patients who will ultimately pay the price for the loss of doctors’ sovereignty. All patients: vaxxed, unvaxxed, right, left, white, black, and everyone in-between — even those who like to scold “conspiracy theorists” right now. The latter may be cool with whatever is demanded of them this second but there may come a day, after mental health booster number seventy-five.

So yes, the bulldozer is pushing like mad, and we are in the middle of a battle. It is a battle of our subjective, strong, and beautiful hearts against the Machine. We can heal, and we can forgive. May we remember our hearts in full and cover each other with love.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





