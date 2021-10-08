https://hannity.com/media-room/jabs-for-jobs-biden-claims-vaccine-mandates-the-most-powerful-stimulus-in-history/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jabs-for-jobs-biden-claims-vaccine-mandates-the-most-powerful-stimulus-in-history

President Biden defended his push for more COVID vaccine mandates this week, saying the injections are the greatest stimulus despite September’s jobs report falling far below economists’ expectations.

“Here’s what Wall Street is saying… ‘Vaccination will have a positive impact on employment. It means less spread of COVID-19 that will help people get to work,” said Biden. “Reports show that vaccination mandates have broad public support.”

The American economy added just 194,000 private payroll positions in September, falling far below expectations that predicted upwards of 500,000 new jobs as the country struggles to recover amid the COVID pandemic.

“Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 194,000 in the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 500,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, better than the expectation for 5.1% and the lowest since February 2020,” reports financial website CNBC.

“The headline number was hurt by a 123,000 decline in government payrolls, while private payrolls increased by 317,000. The drop in the jobless rate came as labor force participation edged lower. A more encompassing number that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons fell to 8.5%, also a pandemic-era low,” adds the outlet.

“Labor shortages are continuing to put severe upward pressure on wages … at a time when the return of low-wage leisure and hospitality workers should be depressing the average,” said Andrew Hunter, a top U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

“After looking like almost a done deal, today’s jobs number has thrown expectations for tapering into disarray. The Fed doesn’t seem to need much to convince it that tapering should begin imminently, but at just 194,000, jobs numbers are suggesting that the labor market is further from hitting the substantial progress goal than they expected,” added another industry insider.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20 Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease. “More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News. “An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said. “Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part. Read the full report here. ‘SICKENING’: Backlash Grows Against Denver Democrat Who Supported Spreading Coronavirus at MAGA Rallies posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.20 Denver’s Democratic Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing a growing backlash on social media this week after calling for those sick with the deadly Coronavirus to intentionally spread the disease at ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies. “Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” posted a reporter with the Daily Wire. These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020 “These people are sick,” posted Donald Trump Jr. “This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted in response. This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020 Read the full report here. Source: Fox News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

