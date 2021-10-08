https://www.dailywire.com/news/james-woods-posts-photo-of-soaring-beef-price-tweets-lets-go-brandon

On Friday, famed actor James Woods, an outspoken conservative, which makes him an anomaly in the vast leftism of Hollywood, tweeted a photo of a rib-eye steak with its exorbitant price and added one rapidly mushrooming meme. With an implicit shot at President Biden and his administration, he captioned the photo with what has become the go-to meme among many conservatives, “Let’sGoBrandon!”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” meme was triggered last Sunday, when NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after Brown scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win. Stavast stated, as shown in a video, that the crowd was chanting “Let’s go, Brandon!” when in reality they were chanting “F*** Joe Biden.”

NBC Sports wrote in its coverage of Brown’s win:

Brandon Brown earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win when Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway was called for darkness six laps from the scheduled distance. “Oh my God! Oh my God!” Brown said on his team’s radio. “Wow! Just wow! Oh my God! This is a dream come true! This is a dream come true!” Brown’s victory came in his 114th career series start.

Brown told NBCSN, “Oh my God, Dad, we did it!! Everything we hoped and dreamed for. Everything I wanted to do is take the trophy home to Mom and Dad.”

The Daily Wire reported this week of the inflation plaguing the American consumer reaching high levels:

An important inflation measure reached its highest level since 1991. As the Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed, personal consumption spending rose by $130.5 billion dollars in August — representing a 4.3% year-over-year hike in the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. The PCEPI — used by the Federal Reserve to set its inflation rate targets — has risen for the past several months. In April, the metric hit a 3.6% year-over-year growth rate before rising to 4.0% in June and 4.2% in July. Also in August, personal income rose by $35.5 billion and disposable income rose by $18.9 billion. Government stimulus measures — especially the Child Tax Credit — played a significant role in the higher income levels.

On Thursday, as part of Fox News’ 25th anniversary, Fox & Friends host Will Cain interviewed diners at a Greenville, South Carolina diner, where he spoke with a couple whose names were Kelly and Neil.

Kelly told Cain, “I watch Fox News because y’all tell the truth. Other news sites, they aren’t always telling the honest truth and we know when you watch fox News that’s what you’re going to get.”

Cain pointed out the Clemson Tigers logo on Neil’s shirt, saying, “You see this a lot in Greenville you see that right there?”

“Go Tigers,” Neil replied. “But I watch Fox News because it’s America. It’s my America, it’s a real station telling a real truth every day and by the way, let’s go, Brandon!”

