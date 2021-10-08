https://www.oann.com/japan-eyes-support-for-chip-plant-construction-with-extra-budget-kyodo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-eyes-support-for-chip-plant-construction-with-extra-budget-kyodo



October 8, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government was considering spending hundreds of bilions in yen to support the construction of semiconductor plants with a stimulus budget for the current fiscal year, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet earlier in the day to compile an economic package to ease the pain from the coronavirus pandemic, funded by an extra budget.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

