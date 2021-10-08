https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/08/joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-need-to-revisit-these-old-tweets-now-that-their-justice-department-wont-prosecute-the-officer-who-shot-jacob-blake/

The Justice Department announced moments ago that they will not charge Kenosha Police Department officer Rusten Sheskey over the 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake:

The state also declined to press charges:

Well, now that this is over, let’s revisit some of the tweets from then-candidate Joe Biden, shall we. . .

We DO need to “peacefully come together,” right Joe?

And we eagerly await Biden assuring the nation that the investigation was “full and transparent”:

It would be nice for Kamala Harris to comment on this, too:

Well, this is going to be awkward, isn’t it?

