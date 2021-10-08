https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-manchin-executes-double-face-plant-during-schumer-speech-photo/

Manchin performs a double face plant and then walks away in the middle of Schumer’s rant

After the speech, Manchin told Schumer to his face the speech was “fucking stupid,” according to four sources, Punchbowl reported. On his way out of the Capitol after the final vote, Manchin told CNN’s Raju he didn’t like the speech at all and “didn’t think it was appropriate.”

Manchin speaks after exiting the chamber…

Manchin tells us he didn’t like Schumer’s speech after the vote to break a filibuster on the debt ceiling. “I didn’t think it was appropriate at this time,” he said, arguing that “we need to de-weaponize” and stop “playing politics … That was not a way to take (frustration) out” pic.twitter.com/TsGDsMNAqK — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 8, 2021