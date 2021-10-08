https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-manchin-executes-double-face-plant-during-schumer-speech-photo/

Posted by Kane on October 8, 2021 1:43 pm

Manchin performs a double face plant and then walks away in the middle of Schumer’s rant

After the speech, Manchin told Schumer to his face the speech was “fucking stupid,” according to four sources, Punchbowl reported.  On his way out of the Capitol after the final vote, Manchin told CNN’s Raju he didn’t like the speech at all and “didn’t think it was appropriate.”

Manchin speaks after exiting the chamber…

