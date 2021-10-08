https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-behar-black-people-vaccine-experiment-white-people

Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” declared that black people who are “skittish” about receiving COVID-19 vaccines due to governmental distrust and past injustices such as the Tuskegee experiment should end their vaccine hesitancy because “the experiment has been done on white people now.”

What are the details?

“The View” on Thursday discussed a new pro-vaccine ad from the Department of Health and Human Services and the idea of using fear to motivate unvaccinated people to get the shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of Monday that race/ethnicity is known for 61% of those who have received at least one vaccine dose — and while nearly two-thirds are white (60%), only 11% are black, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported. But CDC data also showed that recent vaccinations are reaching a larger share of the black population compared to its share of overall vaccinations and its share of the total population, which will narrow its gap in nationwide vaccinations, the KFF added.

‘The experiment has been done on white people now’

Behar brought up the low percentage of black people who’ve been vaccinated.

“How do they get through to people like the black audience, for instance, the African-American community, who has been burnt in the past by these [sic] Tuskegee experiment and things coming out that have harmed them,” Behar said. “I don’t blame that community for being skittish about it, but I say that so many white people have gotten it now, you know, the experiment has been done on white people now.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed with Behar, saying that the fact that massive numbers of white people aren’t seeing awful adverse reactions to vaccines is proof that they’re safe for black people also.

“I’ve said to more people, ‘Do you see another head at the back of my head? Is there a tail back there? ‘Cuz if you haven’t seen anything come out and grow on me, it’s pretty simple that it’s OK,'” Goldberg noted.

She added, “Yes, terrible things have happened. … Black folks have gone to the hospital and come out and been unable to have kids because they were sterilized while they were asleep, the Tuskegee experiment — there are countless things we can point to. But [the COVD-19 vaccine] is not one of them. This isn’t one of them.”

Pointing back to Behar’s comment about white people, Goldberg added, “Did you just say, Joy, white people? This is what I said at the beginning: White people are getting it. If you don’t see them with double heads, it’s OK. You know, if you don’t see a tail, it’s OK.”







HHS Unveils Fear-Based Vaccine Ads | The View



youtu.be



Anything else?

The panel seemed all for instilling fear in the minds of the unvaccinated in order to convince them to get the jab.

Behar suggested getting pro-vaccine ads on Fox News and “let those people who are trying to ‘own the libs’ see what will happen if they don’t get it.”

She added that fear is becoming a major factor — both fear of getting the vaccine and fear of not getting it: “Which fear will win?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I also remember the ad campaign, this is your brain, this is your brain on drugs, with the egg on the street frying. That works. Fear works, unfortunately.”

Guest co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas said fear is a “very good tool to have in your toolbox.”

