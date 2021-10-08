https://justthenews.com/government/local/la-county-sheriff-says-he-wont-enforce-poorly-thought-out-poorly-executed?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said this week that he has no plans to enforce the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, calling it “politicized,” “poorly thought out” and “poorly executed.”

The county is requiring all public employees to be injected with the vaccine absent a few religious and medical exemptions. Villanueva—a Democrat—claimed that hundreds of sheriff’s employees are prepared to lose their jobs over the order.

“This is so politicized, I cannot in good conscience impose a mandate like that,” he told Fox News this week, calling the mandate “poorly thought out, poorly executed.”

“I’m not going to be part of that,” he added. The sheriff himself said he is vaccinated and has encouraged workers to get the vaccine.

