Liz Harrington is keeping focus where it belongs, on Maricopa County.

Maricopa County admits they DELETED and moved the election data to hide it from auditors AFTER they got a subpoena

This is a total cover up, and they admit it! pic.twitter.com/W6jD2X8NwP

— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 7, 2021