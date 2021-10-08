https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/liz-harrington-raises-hell-arizona-broke-the-law-they-stole-it-from-trump/
Liz Harrington is keeping focus where it belongs, on Maricopa County.
Maricopa County admits they DELETED and moved the election data to hide it from auditors AFTER they got a subpoena
This is a total cover up, and they admit it! pic.twitter.com/W6jD2X8NwP
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 7, 2021
IMPORTANT: Violations of election procedure manual = BREAKING THE LAW
In just two categories this affects a low-end of 4,419 ballots in race supposedly decided by 10,457 votes pic.twitter.com/4QSgwpbZsg
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 7, 2021
More laws broken in AZ:
NO chain of custody provided (HUGE problem with 1.9 MILLION mail-in ballots/deleted election data)
Common usernames/passwords were used, prevented knowing who logged in and changed what
Missing serial numbers on THOUSANDS of adjudicated ballots pic.twitter.com/aFd6KNAvac
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 7, 2021