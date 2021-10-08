https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/los-angeles-sheriff-says-will-not-enforce-vaccine-mandate-video/

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has announced that he will be defying the city council mandate forcing his employees to get vaccinated.

City council passed the mandate on Wednesday.

“The issue has become so politicized,” Villanueva said on Thursday. “There are entire groups of employees that are willing to be fired and laid off rather than get vaccinated, so I don’t want to be in a position to lose 5 percent, 10 percent of my workforce overnight on a vaccine mandate”

LA Sheriff Villanueva says that he will not enforce a vaccine mandate, saying employees are willing to get fired over it. “I don’t want to be in a position to lose 5, 10% of my workforce overnight on a vaccine mandate.” pic.twitter.com/9DNJTeJUoY — Alene Tchekmedyian (@AleneTchek) October 7, 2021

TRENDING: Biden Defends “Mass Firings” and “Hundreds of People Losing Their Jobs” Over His Unconstitutional Vax Mandates (VIDEO)

The new mandate will also force people to show proof of vaccination before entering many public spaces, including indoor restaurants, salons and gyms — similar to the vaccine passpo+rts being enforced in New York City.

The Hill reports that the city’s mandate is “one of the strictest in the country.”

Villanueva announced earlier this year that he would not enforce an indoor mask mandate.

“Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” Villanueva said in a statement at the time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

