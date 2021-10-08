https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lsu-football-caves-to-freedom/

Game on in Baton Rouge — LSU drops entry restrictions for football games

Louisiana State University is lifting Covid entrance requirements for football games in Tiger Stadium. Neither proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test will be required to attend the next home game against Florida on Oct. 16.

Citing a reduction in the number of infections in Baton Rouge and statewide, the school said it will do away with game-day testing, fast pass pre-verification and all other entrance-related procedures.