Pop star Madonna was roasted by The Tonight Show viewers after she crawled across Jimmy Fallon’s desk during Thursday’s show. She flashed her buttocks to the audience before returning to her seat, while Fallon freaked out!

The 63-year-old singer was promoting her new documentary, Madame X, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, where she channeled late writer James Baldwin, stating, “Artists are here to disturb the peace.”

“And so, I hope that I have disturbed, not only your peace this afternoon, but people’s peace while they watch the show, but I mean that in the best way,” Madonna added, to which Fallon responded by stating, “Yeah, you get in good trouble.”

“Good trouble,” Madonna repeated, before lunging forward and salaciously climbing onto the late-night host’s desk, pushing aside his coffee mug, and showing off her figure as she lied there for a moment while the crowd cheered.

“No, no, no, now why would you — Madonna! Madonna! Stop, stop, stop, stop it!” Fallon proclaimed before taking off his suit jacket and attempting to cover up the pop star, which was to no avail.

Madonna then got off Fallon’s desk and reassured the host that “No one’s going to see anything.”

“My God,” the Grammy winner added as she turned her back toward the audience to return to her seat, and then lifted up her dress to expose her rear end — clad in cheeky black underwear — for all to see.

Viewers watching jumped on social media and called Madonna’s stunt a “trainwreck.”

Fallon then proceeded to behave in a frazzled manner, before Madonna said, “Life is not just about interviewing kiddies. Okay? Don’t you want to talk to an adult? Let’s have an adult conversation.”

“Are you talking to an adult right now?” Fallon asked, to which the singer said, “I’m not sure.”

“I feel like you’re in some kind of conflict right now,” Madonna told Fallon, before asking, “Have you been to a therapist?”

“I went once or twice,” the host answered. “It wasn’t my thing.”

Fallon then asked Madonna if she goes to therapy, to which the pop star said she doesn’t, adding that she writes, as she finds the practice therapeutic.

Over the summer, Madonna made a surprise appearance at a “pride” party in Manhattan, where she was seen lying on a bar and caressing her leg, before standing up and singing one of her hits, “Hung Up.” In another video, the songstress could be seen grinding on an unidentifiable object, while the crowd cheers on.

