On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) stated that China’s increased aggression towards Taiwan is “because they see what occurred in Afghanistan and that the Biden administration is incredibly weak at this time.” And that China is testing the Biden administration.

Malliotakis stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “China is, I think, exerting itself because they see what occurred in Afghanistan and that the Biden administration is incredibly weak at this time. I think a lot of this that you see happening with China in the Taiwan airspace is a test of the Biden administration. Look, we should lend support, certainly, to Taiwan because they’re an ally and strategic in its location, but it should be concerning to people all around the world what is occurring there with China’s increased aggression, not just in Taiwan, but all over the world.”

