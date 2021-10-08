https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-jumps-from-building-lands-on-car-survives-nine-story-fall

A 31-year-old man jumped off a building in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning — reportedly a nine-story plunge — and landed on a parked car.

And the man survived the fall, multiple outlets reported.

What are the details?

Still, the unnamed man was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries when he was taken to a hospital after falling atop a 2018 black BMW 330, Kim Wallace-Scalcione, the city’s director of communications, told TheBlaze on Friday.

Wallace-Scalcione added that the 10:25 a.m. incident at 26 Journal Square near Sip Avenue and Enos Place was an attempted suicide.

Christina Smith told the New York Post she “heard a big boom, and I didn’t think it was a person at first. The back window of the car just busted out — exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted.”

Smith added to the paper that she was “shocked” at the sight during her walk to a nearby McDonald’s.

Recalling the man’s reaction, Smith told the Post, “He was like, ‘What happened?'” and added the she told the man that he fell.

More from the paper:

She quickly called 911, then took jaw-dropping photos and videos of the aftermath, including graphic footage of the man screaming in pain with upper body injuries. The video also shows a face mask strap still dangling from the guy’s ear, despite falling roughly 100 feet.

“He fell into the car through the sunroof, then climbed out of the car and fell on the ground,” Mark Bordeaux, 50 — who works in the building and saw the aftermath of the jump — told the Post. “He was trying to get up, but people were trying to get him to stay down — ‘You don’t know how hurt you are.'”

Bordeaux added to the paper the man “stayed there until the police and ambulances came. He kept saying, ‘Leave me alone, I want to die.’ You saw one of his arms was clearly broken, but he was conscious, he was moving. He wanted to die. That was his agenda. But God had something else in mind.”

Anything else?

Citing Wallace-Scalcione, the Post said the incident doesn’t involve suspicious circumstances. Workers and witnesses added to the paper that the man doesn’t work inside building, and it was unclear why he was there. In addition, he’s refused to give police his name and was not being cooperative as of Thursday afternoon, the Post said, citing a source familiar with the case.

Police shut down roads in the area after the incident, NJ.com reported.

