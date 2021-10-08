https://therightscoop.com/watch-maricopa-county-admits-they-deleted-election-data-from-drives-before-giving-it-to-auditors/

Maricopa County admitted yesterday in a House oversight hearing of the Arizona audit that they deleted election files from the server hard drives and did not turn the data over to the auditors because it was ‘archived’:

Maricopa County admits they DELETED and moved the election data to hide it from auditors AFTER they got a subpoena This is a total cover up, and they admit it! pic.twitter.com/W6jD2X8NwP — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 7, 2021

The Maricopa County official in the hearing claimed he was ‘maintaining’ the files by deleting them from the hard drives because they were archived. He then claimed that the auditors never subpoenaed the ‘archive’ data and therefore they never turned it over to them.





One of the witnesses affiliated with the audit responded:

I find it frankly laughable to suggest that a county, in response to a subpoena, could say we will delete files from the hard drives and materials that we give to the auditors because we have those files archived on data that we did not give to the auditors, when the subpoena said turn over all the records related to the election.

When asked by Rep. Biggs if it’s standard practice to delete files from the server hard drives after an election, they wouldn’t say, but the hack Chairman of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors claimed that there is limited hard drive space and they have to do it when another election is coming.

Then Biggs asked the chairman if that’s the case, then why was there past election data present on the hard drives. The chairman looked absolutely dumbfounded and the other official rescued him by claiming that they didn’t have an answer for that.

That was a great question from Biggs because, in my opinion, it exposed the fact that these officials intentionally hid the data from the auditors when they wouldn’t normally delete election data from the hard drives.

Watch the video for more…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

