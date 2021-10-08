https://noqreport.com/2021/10/08/mark-of-the-beast-rolled-out-in-lithuania/

In the United States, Covid jab-nannies are doing real damage to the unjabbed, preventing us from making a living, traveling, shopping, or getting medical care. It’s the most draconian situation the American people have seen since the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. It appears we’re heading in that direction as a nation.

In Lithuania, things are already that bad. Based on a Twitter thread posted yesterday by a man whose family is suffering through it, there seems to be only two possibilities. Either the country is imposing rules that are intended to mimic the mark of the beast foretold in the Book of Revelation, or it’s the precursor to the actual mark.

Revelation 13, 16-18 (KJV): 16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

First, read the Twitter thread below, unrolled for those who are unable to view Tweets. Then, I’ll add some additional commentary:

With no Covid Pass, my wife and I are banished from society. We have no income. Banned from most shopping. Can barely exist. But we will not accept authoritarianism. Here’s how life looks after one month in Lithuania, under Europe’s first strict, society-wide Covid Pass regime:

1/ — Gluboco Lietuva (@gluboco) October 7, 2021

My wife and I have been suspended without pay for 4 weeks. We can’t return to our jobs. Not sure our employers would let us back. Even if they did, our colleagues despise us, wish on social media for our death. Nothing we can do will ever erase that. We can’t work there.

We can’t find new jobs in our professions. My wife and I have very different jobs in very different fields. But all jobs in both our fields now require the Covid Pass. No Pass, no job.

We’re not allowed to buy food in the local supermarket. We may only shop in small stores with street-facing entrances which mainly sell food, pharma, glasses/contacts, or farming/pet supplies. In our area, that effectively limits us to one small, expensive convenience store.

The Pass has wreaked havoc with the free market. Supermarkets which require the Pass report shopper traffic is down 25% in the month since the Pass was imposed. But in the small stores where the Pass isn’t required, it’s up only 0.7%. So where have the shoppers gone?

We now buy food in old Soviet-style markets: outdoors, in parking lots, products sold on street, tiny tables, or from back of cars. Produce, eggs, cheese, meat, fish. Cash only. No Pass required. Not as convenient as a supermarket. But it works for now. Life finds a way.

I need to make some home repairs. But without a Pass, I can’t enter the hardware store to buy supplies. I can’t call for a repair worker because repairs are banned for non-Pass holders. And I have no income now to pay for outside help anyway. So our home stays unrepaired.

We went to the dentist we’ve attended for years for an appointment for one of my children, but had to leave because I don’t have a Covid Pass. No other dentist in our area will see us. We’ve heard of dentists who treat people with no Pass, but they’re far. So no dental care.

We tried to buy art supplies for our kids from a craft store. No purchase allowed without a Pass. — We tried to buy educational toys in a toy store. We were barred from entering. — Can’t buy kitchen supplies. Banal, but frustrating.

We tried to print some papers in a copy shop. The staff refused us service without a Pass. — We can’t enter the library to browse books with our kids. That used to be one of our family’s greatest pleasures. But we’re not allowed any more because we don’t have a Covid Pass.

Our two kids outgrew/destroyed last winter’s clothes. We tried to buy new ones. But with no Pass, many stores rejected us. Finally, my pregnant wife begging, tears in her eyes; a manager at a second-hand store relented: “Just this once,ok? Can’t let you people in here again.”

This pressure to submit is everywhere. And it’s overwhelming. Our ability to survive has been destroyed. But no matter the suffering imposed and the hardships we must endure, we will never accept the descent into the authoritarianism which the Covid Pass represents.

QR code to enter stores? Covid Pass needed to work? Government approval needed to buy food, toys, clothes? No. No. No. The Covid Pass regime of government segregation and control – punishing undesired behavior with banishment from society – is the path to authoritarianism.

When Covid vaccinations were released, the original policy was education, trust, and informed consent to vaccinate targeted groups. But policy changed in 2021: choice and trust was replaced by coercion and punishment. You’ve shredded trust in public health for generations.

Government approval to exist in society. Banishment based on arbitrary rules. Recording of all people’s movements. That’s not health; it’s control and power. This new authoritarian control will only grow to ban ever more behavior as bureaucrats push to expand their power.

Like many cases in history, our slide towards authoritarian control in 2021 – in Europe and throughout the world – has fueled, and been fueled by, hatred and othering which is encouraged by government and stoked by the media. And it’s ripping our society apart.

Segregation. Blame for disease. Accusation of wartime betrayal. Incitement. Persecution. This is not a history textbook. This is the reality of life for my family in 2021. Our humanity has been erased. This is wrong. So deeply, deeply wrong.

Our winter is long, cold, dark. My wife and I don’t have savings to last til spring. But despite hardship, we decided resistance is our moral path. We want our kids some day to feel pride towards us, not disgust. Freedom is fragile, and we must defend it. If not us, then who?

You have inflicted so much suffering on us already. You plan to hurt us even more this winter. But know this: We will never accept your Covid Pass regime. We will never accept the control, segregation, and hate. We will never accept this descent into authoritarianism.

We do not stop you earning a living, though you stop us. We do not ban you from buying food and clothing, though you ban us. We do not hate you, though you hate us. We do not banish you, though you banish us. We do not wish death upon you, though you wish death upon us.

And when the time comes, as it inevitably will, when you too are banished by the ever-increasing, arbitrary rules of the new authoritarianism, we will fight for your rights just as we fight now for ours. Because we are all equal. And we all have equal right to exist in society.

Commentary

It’s brutal, and anyone who thinks this could only happen in places like Lithuania isn’t paying attention. It can and in many ways already is happening in the United States, and it’s getting worse every day.

On four of the last five interviews I’ve done, the hosts asked me if I thought the various Covid passes and the eventual universal pass are the mark of the beast from Revelation. I don’t know, nor do I believe anyone outside of God’s Holy Host or Satan’s Principalities and Powers can know for sure. What we do know from our own eyes and common sense is that this all seems too similar to dismiss as coincidence.

My personal belief is that this is all a precursor, a conditioning for the near-future roll-out of a pass (mark) that will be worldwide and universal. I have expanded thoughts on the logistics and lies that will be put into place to make it happen that I won’t go into here. I also believe that it will be willful engagement that differentiates the final iteration. In other words, the people will be fully aware that what they’re doing goes against the teachings of the Bible and they will choose promises of comfort and security in this life over the warnings of what that entails.

These are terrifying yet exciting times. Pray always, and remain stalwart against the pressures of society. Those pressures are only going to ramp up until everyone unvaxxed is fully persecuted. But if that happens, rejoice! That would mean wonderful things are just around the corner for the faithful.

