Canadian News Oct 8, 2021 5:08 PM
EST
Those making “any new appointments for marriage licenses and ceremonies” will be required to show proof of full vaccination prior to make an appointment.
If you’re looking to get married in the town of Oakville, Ontario, you now have to show proof of full vaccination in order to obtain a marriage license.
As part of Oakville’s vaccine requirements that started on September 22, those making “any new appointments for marriage licenses and ceremonies” will be required to show proof of full vaccination prior to make an appointment.
The town does note though that “appointments for marriage licenses and ceremonies that have already been pre-booked [prior to September 22] do not require proof of full vaccination”
“The town’s requirements exceed the province’s proof of vaccination regulations in an effort to provide added protection to our community and town staff from COVID-19,” the town states.
In Ontario, showing proof of full vaccination to access many locations began on September 22.
Full vaccination is required to enter restaurants, gyms, nightclubs, sporting events, concerts, casinos, strip clubs, and more.
Some exemptions are given, like for people entering an area to use the washroom, contractors entering a building for work purposes, and for accessing essential services.
