Mexican officials have said that they found over 600 migrants in truck trailers close to the border, per a new report.

As reported by the Associated Press on Friday:

Mexican authorities have discovered 642 Central American migrants in six trailers near the United States border. The trucks stopped at a military checkpoint Thursday night on a highway between Ciudad Victoria and Monterrey in the northern state of Tamaulipas. The state public safety agency said Friday that four suspects were arrested. Among the migrants were 564 Guatemalans, as well as migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Belize. More than half of those aboard the trucks were children, nearly 200 of them not accompanied by an adult. Authorities said the trucks’ journey appeared to have started in the central state of Puebla and they were trying to reach Monterrey, a key transportation hub for reaching various points on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The crisis at the border has been an ongoing problem for border states as state officials struggle to keep up with the incoming migrants who many believe are emboldened by the Biden administration’s lax policies with regard to border laws.

The Associated Press also noted that the trailers had padlocks on them, which meant the officials had to transport them to “state police facilities to cut them open. The Red Cross said that 40 migrants were evaluated for dehydration and malnutrition.”

The health department of Tamaulipas also said that nine of the migrants were confirmed to have COVID-19.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, on Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden appealing the previous denial of an emergency declaration for Texas due to the persistent border crisis.

In his letter, Abbott said, “…I request that you reconsider your denial of an emergency declaration for the State of Texas as a result of the ongoing border crisis, which reached such magnitude and duration that, on May 31, 2021, I formally recognized the disaster, and which continues to escalate as evidenced by the dire situation in Val Verde County.”

He added, “The Department of Homeland Security’s strategy to address the migrant crisis has not alleviated the need for federal assistance to allow Val Verde County and the State of Texas to effectively respond to and recover from the ongoing border crisis.”

He also pointed out, “Securing the border is a federal responsibility. Texas will stand with the federal government in responding to this border crisis, but should not have to stand alone or withstand the financial burden without federal assistance.”

As The Daily Wire reported, ten Republican governors came together in Mission, Texas, on Wednesday where they revealed a 10-point plan to put an end to Biden’s border crisis.

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott was joined at the press conference by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon,” The Daily Wire noted.

“The Biden Administration’s open border policies have led to complete chaos at the southern border, and pose a threat to the safety of Texans and all Americans,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas has stepped up to keep our communities safe and mitigate this crisis ourselves, and our efforts have been made stronger by the support and assistance of governors from across the nation. I thank the state governors who are here with me today for their support and for visiting the border to see firsthand the ramifications of President Biden’s disastrous policies. Together, we are sending a strong message to the Biden Administration that we will not tolerate their refusal to secure the border — and we will continue to do whatever it takes to keep our communities safe.”

