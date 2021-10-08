https://www.theblaze.com/news/mconnell-schumer-hysterics-speech-debt

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky issued a scathing statement lambasting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and saying he would no longer help them in future budget deals.

McConnell expressed his anger and frustration after Schumer attacked Republicans on Thursday after a deal was reached to raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion until December.

“Last night, Republicans filled the leadership vacuum that has troubled the Senate since January. I write to inform you that I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis,” said McConnell in a letter to President Joe Biden (D).

Schumer blasted Republicans in a blistering speech after the deal was reached and the bill was passed. Several Republicans bristled at his comments, calling them “totally out of line” and “inappropriate.” Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia went to Schumer and told him his speech was “f***ing stupid.”

McConnell decried the speech in his statement.

“Remarkably, even as Republicans saved Americans from his crisis, Senator Schumer kept compounding his failures. Last night, in a bizarre spectacle, Senator Schumer exploded in a rant that was so partisan, angry, and corrosive that even Democratic Senators were visibly embarrassed by him and for him. This tantrum encapsulated and escalated a pattern of angry incompetence from Senator Schumer. It was reminiscent of last year when he joined a protest on the steps of the Supreme Court and shouted threats at individual Justices by name.”

The Republican leader went on to say he would not help Democrats avoid further disaster.

“I am writing to make it clear that in light of Senator Schumer’s hysterics and my grave concerns about the ways that another vast, reckless, partisan spending bill would hurt Americans and help China,” McConnell concluded. “I will not be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement.”

Some Republicans also publicly criticized McConnell for caving to Democrats after publicly stating he would not vote to raise the debt ceiling.

