Quisha King, who is the co-chair of the Northeast Florida Moms for Liberty Chapter, called for a “mass exodus from public schools,” and the crowd went wild. Speaking at the Pray Vote Stand Summit in Virginia, King recounted her story of becoming an activist mom, and how she came to believe that the public schools were no place for her children.

Speaking out against critical race theory and how “extremely pervasive” it is in public schools, King said parents need to know that it “is not going away.”

“The enemy has no chill,” she said, “and is advancing forward as fast as we can see. I mean, you’re at home trying to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for your kids and the FBI could be knocking at your door, because you might have said the wrong thing at a school board meeting.” King said, referencing the Biden administration’s new initiative to investigate concerned parents who speak up angrily at school board meetings.

“These people, they are serious,” King said. “They want to silence us and shut us down. I really think at this point, the only thing to do is have a mass exodus from the public school system.” At that, the crowd went wild.

“I was talking to my Mom’s for Liberty group this morning,” King said. “And with this FBI thing, it just made me realize, like, what else are we supposed to do? Standing up to these people doesn’t seem to matter. I mean, we have all of us, you know, we’ve been at the school board meetings, we’ve been voicing our opinions, we’re writing articles we are, we’re emailing teachers, we’re doing all that stuff, and they don’t care. So I’m like, the only thing left to do is to just peace out. You know, I mean, and I think that is that will really send the message when our when they can’t take the money for our child being in their school.”

“I think what we need to do, it has to be us all doing it together,” King told the crowd. “So maybe we can get together and figure out how we, you know, do it all at one time. So it really sends the message you do not have the right to indoctrinate our children, they are our children, they were given to us by God, and you do not have the right to teach this nonsense.” This has been the message of many parents during the course of the pandemic, when so much of what was going on in classrooms landed on screens in living rooms.

“It is infuriating that, that they think that they do have the right to take our taxpaying dollars from our children, and then teach them garbage,” King said. “I mean, they don’t even bother to teach math, reading science, language arts, they’re like, ‘we don’t need to do that. Let’s just give them critical race theory and teach them how to organize and be a little mini Marxists and activists.'”

“We don’t want that,” King said. “You know, so I that is that’s all I got. I feel like that’s the only thing left to do. Honestly, just a mass exodus. We just got to pull them out. I know it’s hard. It’s going to be tough. But two things that I believe each and every one of us will stand will put our life on the line for our faith and our children. This is that moment. This is happening right before our eyes.”

“This is it,” she concluded. “Like it’s happening. This is not a show. And so I want to go down, as you know, standing up for what I believe in period and I’m willing to put my life on a the line.”

