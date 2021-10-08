http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/R3YB-cwMdBc/

MSNBC’s anchor Craig Melvin said Friday on his show “Craig Melvin Reports” that it is time to call out the unvaccinated for not caring about public health during an interview with Director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins.

Melvin said, “You mentioned the 70 million Americans that haven’t gotten the vaccine yet, Dr. Collins, despite months of an all-out PR blitz, despite their neighbors getting it and their loved ones getting it. I mean, at what point do we just recognize that there are going to be millions of people in this country that really. They don’t care about public health as much as some of the other ones, and they’re just not going to get the shot?”

Collins replied, “I’m not ready to give up, but I think some of those people are still potentially interested but have been misled by false information. I’m sympathetic with them, although I’m not sympathetic with the people spreading around the false information — shame on them. But I do think if we can continue to get that evidence out there, to remind the people who are dying now are virtually unvaccinated, and you don’t want to be one of those. Also, to encourage people to think about the fact, this is not just about you. If you’re the unvaccinated person getting sick, you’re spreading it to others who may be quite vulnerable. You could be responsible for other people getting very sick or even dying. You don’t want to do that. You want to love your neighbor, and here’s a chance. It’s not too late.”

