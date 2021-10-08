https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mtg-tweetstorm-trashes-feckless-mcconnell/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
MTG is a force of nature and Democrats have never seen a republican women like her before
2. Mitch McConnell, the “Republican” leader in the Senate, needs to stop holding hands with Schumer who hates Republicans and wants to round us up with the politically weaponized DOJ & FBI.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 7, 2021
4. For your information Mitch, anything you do that helps the America & Israel hating Progressives get their way betrays our country and our allies.
Republican leaders should not be providing aid and comfort to likes of Omar, Jayapal, and AOC.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 7, 2021
6. McConnell is so old and has been encrusted into the walls of the swamp that he can’t even hear the screams coming from Republicans & even Democrats all over America, demanding Republicans in Washington fight with everything we have to stop the destruction of our great country.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 7, 2021
8. It’s Republicans job to stop the Democrat’s destructive agenda.
Let them own every bit of failure.
Don’t help them.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 7, 2021