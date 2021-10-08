MTG is a force of nature and Democrats have never seen a republican women like her before

2. Mitch McConnell, the “Republican” leader in the Senate, needs to stop holding hands with Schumer who hates Republicans and wants to round us up with the politically weaponized DOJ & FBI.

4. For your information Mitch, anything you do that helps the America & Israel hating Progressives get their way betrays our country and our allies.

Republican leaders should not be providing aid and comfort to likes of Omar, Jayapal, and AOC.

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 7, 2021