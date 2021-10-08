https://hannity.com/media-room/must-see-senator-manchins-reaction-to-schumers-debt-ceiling-speech-goes-viral/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=must-see-senator-manchins-reaction-to-schumers-debt-ceiling-speech-goes-viral
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.29.21
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued to tout Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal this week, once-again telling journalists that the shocking price-tag will magically cost “zero.”
“It’s not about a dollar amount…the dollar amount, as the president said, is zero. This bill will be paid for,” Pelosi told reporters at the US Capitol.
A frustrated reporter grilled Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tuesday over the Biden administration’s massive $3.5 trillion spending package; asking if the White House understands that somebody ultimately has to pay the price for the spending increase.
“Do you guys acknowledge the broader truth that it does cost somebody?? Right? The cost of the investments the president wants to make, they’re not simply a free lunch, right? Whether they’re going to cost people who smoke cigarettes, or businesspeople, or companies, or rich people… The cost of what the President wants to do falls on somebody, right?” asked one reporter.
“There’s a clear difference between what we’re talking about as it relates to taxpayer funds, or funding that would lead to our debt? Right?” deflected the Press Secretary.
SURPRISE: Psaki acknowledges that Biden’s agenda doesn’t cost “zero dollars.”
Reporter: “Do you guys acknowledge the broader truth that it does cost somebody? Right? The cost of the investments the president wants to make, they’re not simply a free lunch, right?” pic.twitter.com/PownD0IUqy
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2021
Watch Pelosi’s comments above.
FLASHBACK: Biden, Pelosi Say the $1.9T ‘American Rescue Plan’ Will ‘Cut Childhood Poverty In Half!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.30.21
As Democrats rush to pass another $3.5 trillion spending package through Congress this week, users on social media questioned promises made earlier this year when President Biden and Speaker Pelosi both claimed the ‘American Rescue Plan’ would “cut childhood poverty in half.”
“This plan is going to make it possible to cut child poverty in half. Let me say it again: A, significant historic [sic] will cut child poverty in half,” said Biden on March 6.
“Poverty is set to be cut in half this year, with the share of Americans living in poverty set to reach the lowest level on record,” added Nancy Pelosi.
Flashback: @SpeakerPelosi predicted “poverty is set to be cut in half this year, with the share of Americans living in poverty set to reach the lowest level on record.” pic.twitter.com/1OODRbRdjh
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021
On March 6, Biden said of the “American Rescue Plan”: “This plan is going to make it possible to cut child poverty in half. Let me say it again: A, significant historic [sic] will cut child poverty in half.” pic.twitter.com/XIM376I9LF
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021
Democrats now claim the latest $3.5 trillion will actually “cost zero dollars.”
