https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/must-see-veteran-congressional-candidate-torches-racist-vaccine-mandates-viral-video/

Air Force Veteran and Congressional Candidate Billy Prempeh torched racist vaccine mandates in a new video that has gone viral.

William “Billy” Prempeh is running for the 9th congressional district of the state of New Jersey.

In his video, Prempeh explains that 28 percent of Black Americans age 18-44 in New York are vaccinated, leaving 72 percent of Black residents in New York being denied service due to new vaccine passport mandates.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have watched my open letter to white liberals. We will not be your guinea pigs anymore!pic.twitter.com/vJyXnLe7tS — Billy Prempeh (@BillyPrempeh) October 7, 2021

TRENDING: Biden Defends “Mass Firings” and “Hundreds of People Losing Their Jobs” Over His Unconstitutional Vax Mandates (VIDEO)

“Is this not racist? Or will liberals yet again get away with harmful and destructive policies for the black community?” Prempeh asked in a statement provided to the Gateway Pundit.

In an op-ed Prempeh wrote for the Gateway Pundit in June, he wrote “my name is William “Billy” Prempeh and I’ve decided to step up for the people of the 9th congressional district — because unlike Black Lives Matter, I will actually work to get justice and change the culture that is causing black lives to be taken on our streets.”

On September 1st, 2009 when Billy was 18, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. While most of his friends were enjoying their college experiences, Billy decided to swear an oath before God to defend his country, The Constitution of The United States, and the citizens of this great nation against all enemies foreign and domestic. He was stationed at RAF Mildenhall England specializing as an aerospace ground equipment journeyman (2A6X2).

To learn more about his campaign, you can visit his website here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

