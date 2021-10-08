https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/nj-teachers-claim-union-telling-them-upload-talks-parents-progressive?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of teachers in New Jersey claim that a teacher’s union is ordering them to use a progressive campaigning app to log conversations about vaccines that they have with parents and students.

The teachers told Fox News that they had been subject to “a teachers union training that instructs them to log conversations with parents and students about the COVID-19 vaccine” into the app Reach.

The training was allegedly “provided by the vaccine equity nonprofit Made to Save as well as the [National Education Association] and the American Federation of Teachers,” Fox reported.

The training urged teachers to encourage students and parents to get vaccinated, according to Fox.

“As someone the person already knows and trusts, you can find out what is concerning them about the vaccine, relate on a personal level, and share information to help them on their journey to get vaccinated,” the instructions reportedly stated.

