https://justthenews.com/world/europe/nazi-camp-guard-pleads-not-guilty-being-accessory-3500-murders?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A former Nazi camp guard this week pleaded not guilty to charges of being an accessory to 3,500 murders that occurred under his watch as part of the Third Reich’s genocidal war machine.

The defendant, who worked at the Sachsenhausen concentration and death camp in Oranienburg, Germany, declared on Friday that he had done “nothing wrong at all” and that he is “innocent.”

The trial is expected to stretch into next year. Multiple descendants of the victims of the Sachsenhausen camp joined as plaintiffs in the case against the former guard.

Roughly 100,000 inmates are estimated to have been killed at the camp.

