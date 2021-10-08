https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nba-freedom-fighter-jonathan-isaac-speaks-out/
“I’m not allowed to go to team functions, or if the team is eating at a restaurant, I can’t eat in the same room as them. To me it just doesn’t logically follow for us then to get on the court together.”
The NBA is segregating Jonathan Isaac from his teammates and he’s not taking it quietly.
