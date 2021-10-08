https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/neighbors-take-revenge-on-woman-who-tests-positive/

A woman’s car has been torched after her infection resulted in restrictions being re-imposed in parts of South Australia. The car was found on fire in the backyard of the woman’s Mount Gambier home.

The cause of the suspected attack is unknown – but neighbors say “rumors” have been floating around that she was not truthful in her account of her movements. Mount Gambier was plunged into a week of heavy restrictions after the woman tested positive to Covid.

She is currently in hotel quarantine in Adelaide with her children.

SOURCE — 7 NEWS AUSTRALIA