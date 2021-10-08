http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i1tPMnj-L50/

The far-left New York Times is continuing in its attempts to effectively erase accurate American history following its controversial 1619 Project, advancing a handful of redesigns of the American flag.

The Times posted an essay last month pitching new designs of the American flag:

In Opinion The American flag is a potent piece of national iconography, but its design shifted frequently until the early 1900s. What if it were redesigned today? https://t.co/ayQ7qC0vqi — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 29, 2021

“The American flag is a potent piece of national iconography, but its design shifted frequently until the early 1900s. What if it were redesigned today? We asked artists and graphic designers to try,” the Times wrote, presenting both “functional designs” and “artistic renderings.”

Some designs, the Times added, “represent America as it could be, others how the artist sees the country now.”

One flag, by artist Na Kim, shows a white flag subtly fading into gray, although it keeps the stars. It reportedly represents “America surrendering to its fall from power and loss of the ideals it once stood for. The American dream is being washed away.”

Another — perhaps one of the more bizarre renditions — features four rectangles: One has red and white stripes, and the others are yellow, blue, and green. According to the artist, Andrew Kuo, the red and white rectangle represents the past and future, while the yellow represents “repairing systemic racism.” The blue represents “untapped potential,” and the green represents “taking care of our planet”:

The nuts at the NYT think they are so powerful that they can redesign our flag. That’s how bad its gotten. https://t.co/dOBglm5ERN — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 2, 2021

Others mocked the Times for the designs, one of which reportedly “merges several prominent flags like the ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ and ‘Black Lives Matter.’”

My most jingoistic opinion is that these are all bad. https://t.co/EA9XqglLAn — Wilson Dizard (@willdizard) September 28, 2021

In June the New York Times published a piece that claimed the American flag was a divisive symbol. Now the NYT has taken the liberty of redesigning our country’s flag altogether.@tonykatz give his review. ⬇️ https://t.co/hzsq2LIbFm — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) September 30, 2021

This was entirely unnecessary. https://t.co/Z8OrEJmgfm — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 28, 2021

The Times pitch comes months after a controversial piece published the day before July 4, in which the Times asserted the American flag, as it stands, “may no longer unite.”

“Today, flying the flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation,” the piece read, pointing to supporters of former President Donald Trump who “have embraced the flag so fervently.”

