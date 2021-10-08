https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/08/nikole-hannah-jones-explains-that-she-was-identified-as-gifted-when-she-was-a-kid-but-didnt-go-to-a-gifted-school-and-look-how-great-she-turned-out/

Thanks to Worst Mayor in America Bill DeBlasio, New York City will be phasing out its gifted and talented program.

New York Times education writer Eliza Shapiro is quite pleased by this development, but she’s not the only one who’s excited.

No less than “1619 Project” architect Nikole Hannah-Jones is taking the opportunity to celebrate kids getting screwed:

All of our children have gifts. All are worthy. This is GOOD and what many folks have been fighting for. https://t.co/9AWVtrxmUv — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 8, 2021

As I have said many times: I was identified as gifted in third grade after taking state tests. I did not attend a gifted school. I did get special pull-out intervention but spent most of my day in regular classes with my other classmates. I seem to have done ok. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 8, 2021

And trust me, even within a so-called gifted schools there are wide ranges of abilities. All we’re saying with these programs is some kids — identified at age 4, before formal schooling starts — are worthy of rigorous instruction and the rest aren’t. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 8, 2021

For someone who was allegedly identified as gifted when she was a child, Nikole Hannah-Jones doesn’t seem to have a very solid grasp on what gifted and talented programs are actually for.

She doesn’t have a solid grasp on a lot of things, it seems.

Why do “school choice” advocates never advocate eliminating school district boundaries/funding schools by local property tax and allowing poor, Black students to attend white, wealthy schools in neighboring municipalities? They don’t really want choice, just privatization. https://t.co/fKi39Xsc64 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 7, 2021

No, I really am advocating for the same thing you are. I 100% support eliminating school district boundaries and letting students attend schools in neighboring municipalities. I don’t want “privatization.” I want real choice. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 7, 2021

Could you post some of the articles where you’ve advocated the end of school attendance zones, municipal boundaries and the end of school funding by local property tax? And was your tweet calling me classist charitable? Just checking. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) October 7, 2021

Send the professor your favorite articles advocating for school choice. She’s says she’s covered education for 2 decades. It seems unbelievable that she doesn’t know that choice eliminates boundaries. This is what happens when you only have talking points and no curiosity. Go! https://t.co/yVZbbSydaJ — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 8, 2021

For someone who was just bragging about how well she’s done despite not going through a gifted program, she’s very proud of her own ignorancehttps://t.co/8zBMclPJO8 — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) October 8, 2021

Evidently for some people, ignorance is a gift. And a talent!

“I seem to have done ok.” Debatable. Also weak AF argument for taking academic opportunities away from public school kids simply for the sake of political expedience. https://t.co/pFC1G98Mi5 — Rogue Millennielle (Also Feeling the Spirit) (@RMillennielle) October 8, 2021

Also, your definition of “doing ok” is “institutions that I blackmailed with threats of racism accusations gave me accolades,” rather than, “I learned a lot and turned into a productive, thinking adult.” https://t.co/pFC1G98Mi5 — Rogue Millennielle (Also Feeling the Spirit) (@RMillennielle) October 8, 2021

You know, if Nikole Hannah-Jones is what passes for “gifted,” maybe New York City’s got a point after all.

