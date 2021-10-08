https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/nordic-countries-discourage-use-moderna-shot-some-age-groups?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Finland became the latest Nordic country this week to issue directives discouraging certain demographics from undergoing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to an allegedly elevated risk of heart issues.

Sweden, Norway and Denmark have implemented similar directives, with the former two countries directing that people under 30 refrain from getting the Moderna shot and the lattermost lowering the bar to 18.

The decision comes as a response to a report published by the Swedish Public Health Agency, one that found the Moderna shot carries with it “an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium.”

The agency noted that the overall risk is still “very small.”

