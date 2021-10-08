https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/peter-daszak-and-darpa/

SOURCE — UK Telegraph

Leaked documents of a 2018 grant application submitted to DARPA reveal that an international team of scientists planned to mix genetic data of closely related Covid strains and grow completely new viruses in Wuhan.

The Consortium was led by Peter Daszak. A genetics expert working with the W.H.O. said that if Sars-CoV-2 had been produced in this way, it would explain why a close match has never been found in nature

The DARPA proposals show the team had planned to take sequences from naturally occurring coronaviruses and use them to create a brand new sequence. The grant application, submitted in 2018, states: “We will compile sequence/RNAseq data from a panel of closely related strains and compare full length genomes.”

The proposal was rejected and the database of viral strains at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was taken offline some 18 months later, making it impossible to check what scientists there were working on.

The grant application proposal was submitted by Daszak on behalf of a group, which included EcoHealth Alliance, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the University of North Carolina and Duke NUS in Singapore.