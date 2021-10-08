https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-vaccinate-your-5-year-old-for-halloween/

UPDATE: We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12. pic.twitter.com/72Z2HXlkOx — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

Pfizer announced Thursday that they had submitted an emergency request to the FDA for authorization of the two-dose Covid vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.

“With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19,” Pfizer tweeted. “We’re committed to working with the FDA with the ultimate goal of helping protect children against this serious public health threat.”

An FDA advisory committee plans to meet to discuss authorization on Oct. 26.