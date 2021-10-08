http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hkJBl70msio/

A 19-year-old cat named Gus was brought into a North Carolina shelter recently, and the Humane Society of Catawba County’s executive director, Jane Bowers, said his owner was “heartbroken.”

Bowers told Daily Paws they were forced to surrender him because of unforeseen circumstances, the website reported Thursday.

At the shelter, Gus received a screening that showed he was enjoying good health.

However, even with the organization’s funds for extra health care and help from another location, Bowers said there was still concern about him having to spend the rest of his life in a shelter.

But it was not long after Gus arrived that the director got a call from a family searching for a pet to be a companion for their elderly mother, and they even requested a senior cat.

The family told Bowers their 101-year-old mother, Penny, recently lost her own cat, and although she had a stuffed one to hold, she was unhappy with a pet that could not purr.

“We were cautious because of the age of all parties, but the family said they were willing to care for the cat on behalf of their mother,” Bowers noted.

The adoption was swiftly finalized and photos showed the pair enjoying each other’s company:

“Our [hearts] are full with this beautiful adoption. Our 19 year old (133 in human years) Great-GrandPAW, has found the loving arms of his new mamma who is the ripe young age of 101. Congratulations Gus-Gus!” the humane society’s post read.

“Wishing you the best days ahead watching squirrels and sharing your love and purrs!” it continued.

According to the Blue Cross for Pets website, domestic cats may sometimes live for up to 20 years.

Facebook users joined in the adoption celebration, one writing, “It’s a win win, seniors benefit so much from the companionship of a pet!”

“Could not have been a better match. Beautiful,” another person commented.

