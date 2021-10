šŸ‡ŗšŸ‡øFreedom of choice is worth to fight for because

UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL.

Listen very carefully the message of this airline pilot: ā€œcoercion is not freedom of choice or aligned with democracy, this situation goes far beyond health.ā€ šŸ‘‡šŸ» pic.twitter.com/JSddtv8pNx

ā€” Angelus iustitiae (@AIustitiae) October 8, 2021