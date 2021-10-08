https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pilot-patriot-risks-career-for-freedom/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
🇺🇸Freedom of choice is worth to fight for because
UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL.
Listen very carefully the message of this airline pilot: “coercion is not freedom of choice or aligned with democracy, this situation goes far beyond health.” 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/JSddtv8pNx
— Angelus iustitiae (@AIustitiae) October 8, 2021
Uplifting message for Americans facing an un-Constitutional mandate.
Joe Kernan — Southwest Airlines joins the Vaccine Nazis