https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/preach-it-brother/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Biden is at 38% in leftist polls…

He has brought the country together. Against him.

Quinnipic Poll

Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released today. In Quinnipiac’s last national poll released 3 weeks ago, he received a negative 42 – 50 percent job approval rating.

Today, Republicans (94 – 4 percent) and independents (60 – 32 percent) disapprove of the job Biden is doing.

While Democrats approve 80 – 10 percent.

New poll numbers brutal for Biden





