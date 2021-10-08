https://rsbnetwork.com/featured/trump-urges-supporters-to-attend-rally-for-michigan-election-audit-anyone-who-cares-about-our-great-country-should-attend/

President Donald J. Trump urged his supporters to attend an upcoming rally in Michigan on Oct. 12 at the state capitol in Lansing. The demonstration, reportedly organized by the Election Integrity Fund and Force, hopes to draw attention to the need for an election audit in the state of Michigan, one of the key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election.

The state of Michigan has been plagued with allegations of serious fraud following the election. Michigan Attorney Stefanie Lambert revealed in an interview with The Gateway Pundit that there was reportedly evidence of breached voting machines, and that the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems allegedly “lied” during his testimony in Michigan, regarding whether or not the machines were connected to the internet.

In his recent statement, President Trump said, “The Voter Fraud is beyond what anyone can believe. Anyone who cares about our Great Country should attend, because unless we look to the past and fix what happened, we won’t have a future or a Country.”

In addition, Trump said that Rep. Steve Carra, Kristina Karamo, and Matt DePerno will also be in attendance. President Trump has endorsed all three candidates for office. Carra is running for Congress and Karamo is running for Secretary of States in their respective states. DePerno is running for Attorney General in Michigan.

In a recent interview with Real Clear Politics, Trump stated, “I feel very strongly that the election was rigged. I don’t feel like I could’ve lost Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, and I just needed a couple of them.” Interestingly enough, President Trump netted almost 12 million more votes on a national scale than he did in 2016.

Trump encouraged Michiganders to show up strong for the upcoming rally. “Let’s go, Michigan, don’t let us down!” he said. The rally in Lansing, Michigan will be held Oct. 12 on the Capitol steps, beginning at 12:00 P.M.

