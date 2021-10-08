https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/susan-jones/biden-calls-hospital-er-behalf-friend-whose-significant-other-needed

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Apparently going off script on Thursday, President Biden told a gathering in Chicago that he pulled strings for a friend who was trying to get his “significant other” urgent medical treatment.

Biden was in Chicago to promote COVID vaccination and to urge companies to impose vaccine mandates on employees.

Biden was talking about how vaccines save lives, when he said this:

You know, if I can digress for just a second, last night, I was on the television, not television — I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this woman was having trouble breathing, had a high fever, and could not really catch her breath. And they got her into the hospital. But the waiting room was so crowded. Things were so backed up. They couldn’t even get her to be seen initially. So, because I knew this person, I called — I called the desk, the receiving nurse, and asked what the situation was. And has anyone even — and by the way, I wasn’t complaining because they’re getting the living hell kicked out, by the way. Doctors and nurses, some of them are just — they’re running dry. I really mean it. They’re getting the living hell kicked out of them. And sometimes physically. And to make a long story short, it took a while because all of the — not all, the vast majority of the emergency rooms and the docks were occupied, taking care of COVID patients. I bet every one of you can name somebody who got sent to the hospital with something other than COVID and couldn’t get it taken care of. How many people do you know? I know who’ve had to put off elective surgery, a surgery that needs to be done, but they couldn’t get a hospital room. Didn’t mean they’re going to die in many cases, but in some places in the world, that’s happening. You can’t even get to do the elective surgery that’s necessary, particularly for a lot of cancer patients. So look, things are changing, and we can end this. We can end this thing. It’s easy. It’s accessible. And it’s free to get the vaccine.

Biden went to Chicago to urge more companies to impose vaccine mandates:

“My message is to require your employees to get vaccinated. With vaccinations, we’re going to beat this pandemic finally. Without them, we face endless months of chaos in our hospitals, damage to our economy, and anxiety in our schools, and empty restaurants, and much less commerce.

“Look, I know the vaccination requirements are tough medicine, unpopular with some, politics for others, but they’re lifesaving and game-changing for our country,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

