After Texas passed a pro-life law that essentially outlaws abortions after 6 weeks gestation, the American pro-abortion movement went nuts. Many on the left have said that abortion has to be legal because the American system doesn’t adequately support mothers and children.

Julia Ioffe, a journalist and partner with Puck News, tweeted on Thursday that if abortion is going to be illegal, men need to be asked to step up and take responsibility for the fruit of their loins. Ioffe said that if those men who get a woman pregnant could “contribute” and pay “child support.” Conservative men who oppose abortion loved this idea, noting that it’s called marriage, fatherhood, and child-support.

“If you are anti-choice and you want to make sure women carry every pregnancy to term, why not make the person who created the pregnancy contribute? Why not have men pay child support to the women they impregnate? Surely, it is not the woman’s responsibility alone?” asked Ioffe on Twitter:

If you are anti-choice and you want to make sure women carry every pregnancy to term, why not make the person who created the pregnancy contribute? Why not have men pay child support to the women they impregnate? Surely, it is not the woman’s responsibility alone? /end — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 7, 2021

The response to this notion that Ioffee apparently saw as revolutionary was swift and fierce. Lydia Deetz, the producer of Timcast, sarcastically slammed Ioffe, saying “Ummmm is this… Marriage? Did you just invent marriage?”

Ummmm is this… Marriage? Did you just invent marriage? — ?? Lydia Deetz ??? (@sourpatchlyds) October 7, 2021

Matt Palumbo of the Bongino Report, also pointed out the obvious, that “child support” actually already is a thing:

And we shall call this system “child support” — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) October 7, 2021

Perhaps more poignantly, Ben Domenech, a writer, blogger and TV personality and the co-founder of The Federalist, showed the irony of Ioffe not realizing who fully he supports the idea of men taking care of their responsibilities.

I mean, it’s everything I’ve ever wanted and you’d know that if you asked https://t.co/ss3sTfn8BO — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 7, 2021

Author, filmmaker and commentator Mike Cernovich said that perhaps men who try to shirk this responsibility deserve to be “socially shamed.”

Just spit balling here, but what if we made men financially responsible for raising children, and – hear me out – we even morally shamed men who didn’t want to be involved, maybe call them “dead beat dads” or something. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 7, 2021

Greg Price, a senior digital strategist with X Strategies, voiced his support for men taking responsibility for the children they conceive.

We’re literally all in favor of this https://t.co/XHR1paUZXk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 7, 2021