https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/10/08/progressive-data-analyst-warns-democrats-are-in-deep-trouble-for-the-next-decade-n421152
About The Author
Related Posts
Study: COVID case growth wasn't meaningfully different between states with mask mandates and those without
May 27, 2021
Today's hot topics on #TEMS: Biden's disgrace, ex-fil race, ABC's embrace, and more!
August 19, 2021
Trump in Texas: “We have a sick country in many ways. It’s sick in elections, and it’s sick at the border.”
July 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy