https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/psaki-blames-unvaccinated-americans-confronted-joe-bidens-cratering-poll-numbers-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday blamed unvaccinated Americans for Joe Biden’s collapsed poll numbers.

Joe Biden crashed to a new low of 38% approval in a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.

The brutal poll shows Biden losing support across the board on issues with his numbers on immigration and the border in the 20s and a solid majority (55 percent) saying the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.

“What do you make of these really terrible polls?” a reporter asked Psaki.

TRENDING: MUST SEE: Veteran and Congressional Candidate Torches Racist Vaccine Mandates in Viral Video

“This is a really tough time in our country. We’re still battling Covid and a lot of people thought we’d be through it – including us! And uh, because of the rise of the Delta variant… We still have 20% of the country who’ve decided not to get vaccinated.”

VIDEO:

REPORTER: “What do you make of these really terrible polls?”@PressSec: “This is a really tough time in our country…we still have 20% of the country who’ve decided not to get vaccinated.” pic.twitter.com/1YJCx39J8g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

